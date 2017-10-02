Sermon Illustrations
Does God Care About the Super Bowl?
One-quarter of all Americans believe that God cares about who wins the Super Bowl. That's according to a new survey released in January 2017. That's slightly less than the number (28 percent) who believe God had "a major role" in placing Donald Trump ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments