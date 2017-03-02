Sermon Illustrations

Thousands of Colored Eggs Wash Ashore on German Island

The beaches of the small island of Langeoog recently experienced a surprise—thousands of colored plastic eggs. Photos of the beach show the eggs scattered on the sand, with more riding in on the approaching waves. Local children were allowed to go investigate the eggs, which were ...

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Inconvenient Truth of Sin

Global warming seems to be on everyone's mind. Scientists are running tests in their laboratories. Political candidates are dreaming up their own "green" policies for upcoming elections. ...

Tiny Midges Cause Lincoln Memorial Deterioration

Tiny Midges Cause Lincoln Memorial Deterioration

In the late 1980s, the National Park Service noticed that the Lincoln Memorial was slowly crumbling and deteriorating. Why? Part of the problem was from water, both rainwater and cleaning ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Wise And Foolish Builders | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Wise And Foolish Builders | Stewart Redwine

In this video, a college student procrastinates on a crucial term paper because of the distraction of a new boyfriend. She is like the fool in Jesus’ parable who chose the path of least resistance by building a beach house instead of putting in the hard work upfront by building on a rock foundation. Jesus points out that the wisdom of a rock-solid foundation only becomes apparent in a storm. When faced with an impending deadline the foolish student in this video takes an ill-advised shortcut on her term paper and suffers serious consequences. [ Read More ]
The Ripple List | Narrow Road Films | Preaching Today Media

The Ripple List | Narrow Road Films

What&apos;s your Ripple List? It&apos;s the list of consequences that occur, it&apos;s the list of people that are affected when we sin. So next time you&apos;re tempted to sin, ask yourself: What will be my Ripple List? [ Read More ]

