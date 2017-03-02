Thousands of Colored Eggs Wash Ashore on German Island

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Inconvenient Truth of Sin Global warming seems to be on everyone's mind. Scientists are running tests in their laboratories. Political candidates are dreaming up their own "green" policies for upcoming elections. ... [ Read More ]

Tiny Midges Cause Lincoln Memorial Deterioration In the late 1980s, the National Park Service noticed that the Lincoln Memorial was slowly crumbling and deteriorating. Why? Part of the problem was from water, both rainwater and cleaning ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Wise And Foolish Builders | Stewart Redwine In this video, a college student procrastinates on a crucial term paper because of the distraction of a new boyfriend. She is like the fool in Jesus’ parable who chose the path of least resistance by building a beach house instead of putting in the hard work upfront by building on a rock foundation. Jesus points out that the wisdom of a rock-solid foundation only becomes apparent in a storm. When faced with an impending deadline the foolish student in this video takes an ill-advised shortcut on her term paper and suffers serious consequences. [ Read More ]

The Ripple List | Narrow Road Films What's your Ripple List? It's the list of consequences that occur, it's the list of people that are affected when we sin. So next time you're tempted to sin, ask yourself: What will be my Ripple List? [ Read More ]

More videos ...