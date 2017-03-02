Thousands of Colored Eggs Wash Ashore on German Island
The beaches of the small island of Langeoog recently experienced a surprise—thousands of colored plastic eggs. Photos of the beach show the eggs scattered on the sand, with more riding in on the approaching waves. Local children were allowed to go investigate the eggs, which were ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Global warming seems to be on everyone's mind. Scientists are running tests in their laboratories. Political candidates are dreaming up their own "green" policies for upcoming elections. ...
[ Read More
]
In the late 1980s, the National Park Service noticed that the Lincoln Memorial was slowly crumbling and deteriorating. Why? Part of the problem was from water, both rainwater and cleaning ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
In this video, a college student procrastinates on a crucial term paper because of the distraction of a new boyfriend. She is like the fool in Jesus’ parable who chose the path of least resistance by building a beach house instead of putting in the hard work upfront by building on a rock foundation. Jesus points out that the wisdom of a rock-solid foundation only becomes apparent in a storm. When faced with an impending deadline the foolish student in this video takes an ill-advised shortcut on her term paper and suffers serious consequences.
[ Read More
]
What's your Ripple List? It's the list of consequences that occur, it's the list of people that are affected when we sin. So next time you're tempted to sin, ask yourself: What will be my Ripple List?
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments