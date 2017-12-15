Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

You Are Most Alive When Sacrificing for Others

Daniel James Brown, The Boys in the Boat (Penguin, 2014), pages 161-162

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]You Are Most Alive When Sacrificing for Others

The Boys In The Boat tells the story of how nine underdogs, working-class boys from Washington, upset the elite rowers of the Ivy League and then went on to defeat Adolf Hider's rowers to win gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Their whole strategy depended on teamwork. The author of the story, David James Brown, describes the teamwork involved in rowing:

There is a thing that sometimes happens in rowing that is hard to achieve and hard to define. … It's called "swing." It only happens when all eight oarsmen are rowing in such perfect unison that no single action by any one is out of synch with those of all the others. … Sixteen arms must begin to pull, sixteen knees must begin to fold and unfold, eight bodies must begin co slide forward and backward, eight backs must bend and straighten all at once. Each minute action—each subtle turning of wrists—must be mirrored exactly by each oarsman, from one end of the boat to the other. Only then will the boat continue to run, unchecked, fluidly and gracefully between pulls of the oars. Only then will it feel as if the boat is a part of each of them, moving as if on its own. Only then does pain entirely give way to exultation. Rowing then becomes a kind of perfect language. Poetry, that's what a good swing feels like.

Possible Preaching Angles: John Ortberg adds: The crew's mentor, George Pocock, explained to them what he called "the spiritual value of rowing" as "the losing of self entirely to the cooperative effort of the crew as a whole." He explained the strange wonder of how-at the moment you are most sacrificing yourself for others—you are also most fully yourself, more fully alive than you'll ever be again. Pocock added, "When you're rowing well, … its nearing perfection. And when you near perfection, you're touching the Divine."

Daniel James Brown, The Boys in the Boat (Penguin, 2014), pages 161-162

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Finish Life Having Expended All Resources

Finish Life Having Expended All Resources

In his book, Giving It All Away David Green illustrates the goal of life for believers:

Some people act like life is an oversized game of Monopoly, where the way to win is to accumulate ...
[ Read More ]
Leader Sacrifices His Home During Revolutionary War

Leader Sacrifices His Home During Revolutionary War

The Declaration of Independence was signed by fifty-six men. In signing this document, they put their lives and their fortunes on the line. Treason was the word the British would use ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

The Easter Story | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]
Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media | Preaching Today Media

Risen, Matthew 27:33-37 | twelve:thirty media

The story of Easter is the basis for the Christian’s unending hope. Since Jesus overcame the grave, He gave us all we need to experience new life as well. Easter is a time of celebration because Jesus has risen! This mini-movie is based on Matthew 27:33-37. A compelling visual mini-movie based on the Easter story. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or creative element in your Easter worship services. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top