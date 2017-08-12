Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

Jesus Said: 'I Got You' as He Shielded Us from Death

Todd Wilson, "The Gift of the Son: Everlasting Father," sermon on PreachingToday.com

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]Jesus Said: 'I Got You' as He Shielded Us from Death

In his sermon, Todd Wilson tells a powerful story of rescue in a life and death situation.

As a country, we are still reeling from many tragic events. But there are a few flashes of hope coming forth from the stories of tragedy. One is from a survivor of the 2015 San Bernardino shootings, 27-year-old Denise Peraza. Her life was spared, not because the shooters saw her and turned the other way, but because a valiant man named Shannon Johnson shielded her body with his own and saved her life. Listen to her recount the situation.

Wednesday morning at 10:55 A.M. we were seated next to each other at a table, joking about how we thought the large clock on the wall might be broken because time seemed to be moving so slowly. I would have never guessed that only five minutes later, we would be huddled next to each other under the same table, using a fallen chair as a shield from over 60 rounds of bullets being fired across the room. While I cannot recall every single second that played out that morning, I will always remember his left arm wrapped around me, holding me as close as possible next to him behind that chair. And amidst all the chaos, I'll always remember him saying these three words: "I got you."

Always, no matter what, remember these three words: "I got you." These are God's three words to you, not just in time of need, but all the time. He is your everlasting Father through the Lord Jesus Christ, who will never leave you nor forsake you. He says to you, "I got you, I got you, I got you."

Todd Wilson, "The Gift of the Son: Everlasting Father," sermon on PreachingToday.com

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Selena Gomez Receives New Kidney from Her Best Friend

Selena Gomez Receives New Kidney from Her Best Friend

The pop star Selena Gomez was shockingly quiet this summer (2017), especially for someone enjoying several chart topping hits. There were no tours, no television guest-spots, no radio ...

[ Read More ]
Navy Sailor Chose to Save Others

Navy Sailor Chose to Save Others

On June 17, 2017 the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald collided with a Philippine-flagged container ship 56 miles off the coast of Japan. But one of the seven sailors who died aboard ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media

Building to Christ’s birth, from waiting to welcoming, this movie focuses on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, and peace. Great for any Christmas or Christmas Eve service. [ Read More ]
God With Us (Christmas Eve) | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

God With Us (Christmas Eve) | Centerline New Media

Great for any Christmas or Christmas Eve service. Building to Christ’s birth, from waiting to welcoming, this movie focuses on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, and peace. This video can be used as a stand alone video for Christmas or along with the other videos in the God With Us (Advent Collection). [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top