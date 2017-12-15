Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

New Year's Resolutions Help Sharpen Our Focus

New Year's Resolutions Help Sharpen Our Focus

In his book A Journey to Bethlehem, Jason Soroski offers the following definitions of a resolution:

Resolution. Webster defines the word as being "marked by firm determination." The word dominates every New Year's Eve.
To the musician, a "resolution" is a harmony line moving from a dissonant tone (one that ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Stats and Stories About New Year's Resolutions

Stats and Stories About New Year's Resolutions

The website Statistics Brain recently (October 2016) posted the following stats on New Year's Resolutions:

  • Percent of Americans who usually make New Year's Resolutions—45%
  • Percent of Americans who infrequently make New Year's Resolutions—17%
[ Read More ]
Apps Track How We Fail to Keep New Year's Resolutions

Apps Track How We Fail to Keep New Year's Resolutions

Based on data from the online grocer FreshDirect, many customers fail to keep their New Year's Resolutions. The retailer recently reported that customers' liquor and wine consumption ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

God Of The New | Journey Box Media | Preaching Today Media

God Of The New | Journey Box Media

Due to popular demand, we&apos;ve created a year-round version of our best-selling New Year&apos;s video! This encouraging service opener reminds us that, no matter how things have gone so far, God always has new mercies and fresh starts. Great for seasons of new beginnings, such as back to school! Also includes a version without text at the end. [ Read More ]
New Year And New Beginnings | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

New Year And New Beginnings | Hyper Pixels Media

Was last year everything you hoped it would be? Many of us have regrets about the things we did, or even things we didn’t do. But, God is the God of new beginnings and second chances. This New Year&apos;s mini-movie will remind your congregation to focus their eyes on Jesus in the new year, and let Him take care of everything else. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top