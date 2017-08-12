Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: 'Advent Opens Our Prison Door from the Outside'

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: 'Advent Opens Our Prison Door from the Outside'

While waiting in a Nazi prison cell in 1943 a few weeks before Advent, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote a friend, "A prison cell, in which one waits, hopes, does various unessential things, and is completely dependent on the fact that the door of freedom has ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Man Blessed by Simple Testimony at Post Office

I was at the post office in the last days before Christmas. After helping me conduct my lengthy business, the pleasant, helpful postal clerk uttered what is surely her standard line: ...

[ Read More ]

Prince William Becomes Rescue Pilot

In September 2013, Britain's Prince William, who is second in line to the throne after his father Prince Charles, completed a three-year stint as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Christmas Advent Bumper | Pixel Preacher | Preaching Today Media

Christmas Advent Bumper | Pixel Preacher

Christmas is a time of anticipation. Looking forward to getting together with family, excellent meals, giving an receiving gifts. It was also a time of anticipation leading up to the birth of Christ. The coming of Jesus was prophesied for centuries until the moment that God finally sent Jesus to walk the earth. [ Read More ]
God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media

Building to Christ’s birth, from waiting to welcoming, this movie focuses on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, and peace. Great for any Christmas or Christmas Eve service. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top