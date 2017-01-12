Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Harvard Professor Worries 'Is Life Cosmically Irrelevant?'

Harvard Professor Worries 'Is Life Cosmically Irrelevant?'

Harvard professor James Wood, in a New Yorker article "Is That All There Is?" tells of a friend, a philosopher and a convinced atheist, who sometimes wakes in the middle of the night haunted by the following angst: "How can it be that this world is the result of an accidental big bang? How could there be no design, no metaphysical ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

We Need a Better Story than Secularism

We Need a Better Story than Secularism

But in the end, science does not provide the answers most of us require. Its story of our origins and of our end is, to say the least, unsatisfactory. To the question, "How did it ...

[ Read More ]
Terminal Cancer Patients Question Life's Meaning

Terminal Cancer Patients Question Life's Meaning

William Breitbart, the chairman of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, specializes in end-of-life care for terminally ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top