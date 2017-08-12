Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

TV Show Depicts Access to Heaven on a Point System

TV Show Depicts Access to Heaven on a Point System

NBC's show The Good Place, is a humorous depiction of life after death. The creator Michael Schuur said it's based on "the idea of an omniscient [point] system, like we're all playing a videogame that we don't know that we're playing. And someone's keeping score, and the 10 highest scores out of every 10,000 people get rewarded."

After her death, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Evangelist Leighton Ford Meets Muhammad Ali

Evangelist Leighton Ford Meets Muhammad Ali

Leighton Ford, evangelist and brother-in-law of Billy Graham, once met the former boxing champion Muhammad Ali at a hotel in Sydney, Australia. Ford listened as Ali regaled a group ...

[ Read More ]

"The Ultimate Gift": Selfish Man Encourages Dying Girl

The Ultimate Gift is about an arrogant, spoiled young man named Jason Stevens (played by Drew Fuller). Jason expects a huge inheritance when he hears that his grandfather has died. ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Rich Man And Lazarus | Stewart Redwine

In this video a woman has an automobile accident that leads to a near-death experience in which she perceives Hell as a vivid reality. When she wakes up in a hospital, her sister tries to convince her that Hell isn’t real and that her experience is easily explained away. This “explaining away” has always been a temptation, since many feel that a “loving God” could never punish people. In the original parable, Jesus tells the story of an affluent man who cannot imagine a reversal of fortune in the afterlife. He lived in luxury on earth but finds himself on the other side in hell. [ Read More ]
The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios | Preaching Today Media

The Parachute | Skit Guys Studios

If you were told that you had to jump out of a plane and were handed a parachute, would you take the parachute? [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top