The Gospels Ride on the Shoulders of the Major Prophets

Sound of a Symphony Greatly Influenced by Conductor Not all symphonies are created equal. Go online and one album featuring Beethoven's Fifth Symphony might cost $5, while another one with the same exact piece might cost $15. One might ... [ Read More ]

Americans Identify Holy Books A 2008 survey by The Barna Group asked 1,008 U.S. adults to list the books they considered holy. The only book to be listed by above 5 percent was the Bible (84 percent). The Koran ... [ Read More ]

The Bible | Freebridge Media The Bible is God’s word to us. Yet how often do we actually spend time reading it’s pages. Do we study it? Do we hunger for it? Do we hide it in our hearts? The God of the universe is speaking. The question is…are we listening? [ Read More ]

Don't Worry | Quiz Worx Quiz Worx's 'Don't Worry' video features speed-drawing illustrations with the narration of Matthew 6:25-34. Perfect for use as a kid's talk or a fresh way of presenting the Bible reading. [ Read More ]

