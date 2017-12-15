'Insignificant' General Grant Goes Unrecognized

God often hides his greatest gifts in ordinary packages. Perhaps, knowing our heart, he doesn't want us to become enamored with the mode of delivery. And all so that we might better appreciate the gift being offered.

So we must be careful about presumptuously prejudging the appearance of ordinary circumstances, ordinary days, or even ordinary people.

In his recent biography simply titled Grant, Ron Chernow tells the story ...