Sermon Illustrations
Two NFL Players are a Contrast in Doubt and Faith
Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, was raised in an evangelical Christian household. Soon after winning the Super Bowl in 2011, Rodgers began questioning his faith. Rodgers told ESPN he no longer identifies with a religious affiliation and now believes "organized religion can have a mind-debilitating effect, because ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments