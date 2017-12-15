Are Christmas Carols too Simplistic for Today's Troubles?

Related Sermon Illustrations

Studies Show Different Responses to Christmas Music This time of year, the songs of the season are everywhere: at the mall, in elevators, on TV, and in the earbuds of many personal audio devices. But recent research has conflicting ... [ Read More ]

Opera Singers Surprise Mall Shoppers with "Hallelujah Chorus" On October 30, 2010, more than six hundred Philadelphia-area singers circulated nonchalantly among the Saturday morning shoppers in the large Macy's store in downtown Philadelphia. ... [ Read More ]

Advent | Freebridge Media This simple, elegant and powerful video is a great fit for the Advent season. [ Read More ]

God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media Building to Christ’s birth, from waiting to welcoming, this movie focuses on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, and peace. Great for any Christmas or Christmas Eve service. [ Read More ]

