Japanese Company Rents Instant Family and Friends

"Seinfeld": Marriage Is a Man-Made Prison In a Seinfeld episode entitled "The Engagement," Jerry and his friend, George Costanza (Jason Alexander), have decided it's time to "grow up" and treat the women they date with a little

Dr. House Learns That Love Involves Vulnerability House M.D. is a Fox television medical drama that features the cynical, irritable, and brilliant Dr. Gregory House. House is a genius at coming up with controversial solutions for

Karen's Story: Beauty | Skit Guys Studios Beauty. Sometimes appearances can be deceiving. But no matter what we see on the outside, we need to realize that on the inside...we're all the same. Fragile people who want to be loved.

Can You See It? | twelve:thirty media God doesn't see things the way we see things. While we are so focused on outward appearances, God is concerned with the heart of things. Perfect to use as a service opener, sermon bumper or transitional element in your worship services.

