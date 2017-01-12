Is Christmas Making You Ill?

Related Sermon Illustrations

Building the Perfect Christmas Tree Every December, Slats Grobnik sells Christmas trees in Chicago. He tells the story of one year when he met a couple that was out on the hunt for just the right tree. The guy was skinny ... [ Read More ]

Mother Forgets Birthday Boy The party on June 3, 2006, was for Michael Emmanuel, Jr. It was his sixth birthday, and friends and family were celebrating at the local Chuck E. Cheese in Boca Raton, Florida. The ... [ Read More ]

The Beauty Of A Mother | Hyper Pixels Media Mothers are wonderful, but not by accident. They protect, comfort, guide, discipline, and love in the same way that God cares for each of His children. By His design, we can the beauty of God through the beauty of a mother. This Mother’s Day, celebrate and honor the moms in your congregation. This inspirational Mother’s Day mini-movie will encourage the amazing women in your church. [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Hidden Treasure | Stewart Redwine To “stumble upon something” is to find it through no effort of our own. It’s an accident. In reality, that “something” finds us. Jesus says this is very similar to how the kingdom of God operates in this world. We don’t find it. It finds us. This is the image Jesus paints in the parable of the Hidden Treasure. In this video a man is out buying antique music boxes and “stumbles upon” a box of superior value. The box played a crucial role in his childhood and has great sentimental value to him and the man will pay whatever it takes to get it. [ Read More ]

