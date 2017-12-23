Amazon Tracks the Most Highlighted Verse in the Bible

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Most-Highlighted Passage in 'The Hunger Games' According to Amazon, the most highlighted passage in all books read on Kindle (as of November 2014)—highlighted almost twice as often as any other passage—is from the second ... [ Read More ]

The Rise of Prescription Drugs to Treat Everyday Stresses In her article titled "Listening to Xanax," reporter Lisa Miller chronicles "how Americans learned to stop worrying about worry and pop its pills instead." Miller acknowledges that ... [ Read More ]

Change Brings Hope | Building Worship The new year can bring lots of anxiety because often new means change. But change can be met with hope, anticipation and excitement when someone helps you every step of the way. That's what a relationship with Jesus Christ can do. This touching Father-Son parable illustrates the power that the relationship will bring to any situation. [ Read More ]

I Have Overcome The World | Motion Worship This short film depicts the anxiety and hurry of life with motion time lapse footage of people and traffic in a variety of settings. We hear the voice of God, who sees his children in their stressful and busy lives. Halfway through, everything slows down, and we hear constant scripture verses (Psalms, Proverbs, Colossians, Romans) about God's provision, protection, and love, with a call to be still and depend on him. The film's title and ending are based on John 16. [ Read More ]

