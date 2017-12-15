Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Trapped Chilean Miners Rescued from Deep Down Dark

Trapped Chilean Miners Rescued from Deep Down Dark

In Deep Down Dark, Hector Tobar tells the story of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped 2,000 feet below the surface for 69 days. They had to live in the dark, with almost no food, cut off from the rest of the world. They didn't know if they would ever see daylight again. Many of the miners, face-to-face with imminent death, took stock of their lives and realized they had a lot of regrets. Somebody asked Jose Henriquez, a Christian, if he would pray for everyone.

As he got ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: 'Advent Opens Our Prison Door from the Outside'

Dietrich Bonhoeffer: 'Advent Opens Our Prison Door from the Outside'

While waiting in a Nazi prison cell in 1943 a few weeks before Advent, Dietrich Bonhoeffer wrote a friend, "A prison cell, in which one waits, hopes, does various unessential things, ...

[ Read More ]
Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man

Pine Needle HELP Leads Rescuers to Lost Man

Mike Vilhauer just wanted to go fishing. Luck wasn't with him. After wandering a short distance from his route to look for crickets to use as bait, Vilhauer soon became lost. He was ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Advent | Freebridge Media | Preaching Today Media

Advent | Freebridge Media

This simple, elegant and powerful video is a great fit for the Advent season. [ Read More ]
God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media | Preaching Today Media

God With Us (Advent) | Centerline New Media

Building to Christ’s birth, from waiting to welcoming, this movie focuses on the themes of Advent: hope, love, joy, and peace. Great for any Christmas or Christmas Eve service. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top