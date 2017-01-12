Little Surfer Feels Safe Because His Father is Watching
John Ortberg shares the following story:
A few weeks ago, when I was out surfing, there was no one else in the water except for a huge guy practicing martial arts on the beach. After I'd been out a little while, a tiny wisp of a kid came paddling up out of nowhere. I couldn't believe he was out there by himself. He pulled his ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Medieval cartographers (mapmakers) sketched hic sunt dragones (translated "there be dragons") on the edges of their maps. Those three words were used by the medieval cartographer of ...
[ Read More
]
Many mothers attend their children's graduation ceremonies—but how many attend the ceremony and receive an honorary degree at the same time?
That's what happened to Judy O'Conner, ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
Blessed Assurance. Each song comes with demo and split-track versions (both with and without on-screen lyrics). Chord and rhythm charts are also included. Use these videos in your worship service, prior to the service, or during an offering time.
[ Read More
]
We Are Waiting [lyric video] by All Sons & Daughters from the Album Blessed Assurance: The New Hymns of Fanny Crosby for use with your live worship team plus 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments