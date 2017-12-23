Aging Detroit Stadium Resists Demolition Attempt

After a dramatic countdown and the expected sights, sounds and smells of explosions and plumes of smoke, onlookers were denied the ultimate spectacle during the morning of December 3rd at 8:30AM. The Silverdome, former home of both the NFL's Detroit Lions and the NBA's Detroit Pistons, failed to implode on cue.

Amid a flood of head-scratching and jokes on social media, Pontiac Mayor Deirdre Waterman was forced to ...