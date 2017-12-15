Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Waffle House 'Selfie-Service' Shows Audacious Initiative

Waffle House 'Selfie-Service' Shows Audacious Initiative

Hungry patron Alex Bowen waited for 10 minutes to order during a recent visit to a Waffle House at 2am; then he took matters into his own hands.

Upon finding the lone employee asleep, Bowen went behind the kitchen counter and meticulously cooked the food he needed to craft his sandwich, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

John Stott's Dying Wish

John Stott's Dying Wish

One of the greatest Christian leaders of the last century was John R. W. Stott, rector of All Souls Langham Place in London and a peerless preacher, Bible teacher, evangelist, author, ...

[ Read More ]
The Film 'Race': Block Out All The Noise

The Film 'Race': Block Out All The Noise

Race is the 2016 motion picture about African American athlete Jesse Owens, who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. In one scene, the track team, both white and black ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

A Mother's Love | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

A Mother's Love | Hyper Pixels Media

This video is based on the true story of how Solomon Rosenberg and his family were sent to a Nazi Concentration Camp during World War II. Out of the horror of this Holocaust experience come one of the most beautiful stories of love and sacrifice. This video is a wonderful illustration of the depth of God&apos;s love. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top