Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Remote Town Uses Sheep to Generate Google Street View Images

Remote Town Uses Sheep to Generate Google Street View Images

Google StreetView, the virtual tool that allows users to view eye-level images of a location defined on Google Maps, extends to cover many parts of the world that are accessible by car. However, the Faroe Islands (an autonomous island country within the Kingdom of Denmark) noted over a year ago that their beloved island had not yet been indexed by Google's tracking, and ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Incredible Story of an Unimpressive Pen

The Incredible Story of an Unimpressive Pen

The next time you're signing your name at the DMV or another U.S. Government office, you probably won't notice the black pen in your hand. It, after all, is exactly like the dozens ...

[ Read More ]
LeBron James and the Good News for 'Great People'

LeBron James and the Good News for 'Great People'

On June 19, 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers, led by their superstar LeBron James, clawed their way back from a three game to one deficit, won three games in a row, and became pro basketballs ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

The Man And The Birds | Igniter Media | Preaching Today Media

The Man And The Birds | Igniter Media

The Man &amp; The Birds is a fictional account of a man struggling with the Truth of Christmas who finds revelation in an unexpected place. Use it to shed light on the mystery of Christ&apos;s incarnation. [ Read More ]
The Incarnation | Harvest Media | Preaching Today Media

The Incarnation | Harvest Media

‘The Incarnation’ is a wonderful piece of typography used to explain what it really meant when Christ The Lord came down to earth from the Heavens. What it really meant for us when he chose to walk among us and to teach us. This piece is a simple yet effective way to open the minds of your congregation. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top