NY Rapper and Florida Grandma Connect Through the Power of Words

It started with the word "phat."

Aspiring rapper and producer Spencer Sleyon, an African-American 22 year old from Harlem, was taken aback when his opponent on the mobile app Words with Friends played "phat" on her turn. His surprise was warranted, given that "phat" is 90s hip-hop slang, and his opponent was an 81-year-old white woman named Rosalind Guttman.

"From day one ...