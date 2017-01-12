Explore

Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Turns Out You Really Are what You Eat

Turns Out You Really Are what You Eat

According to CNN, ranchers of the prized breed of cattle known as Wagyu go to great lengths to enhance the already legendary flavor of their beef. They use typical fattening agents in their feed to achieve a certain amount of marbling, which enhances its appearance and keeps it moist. But an Australian ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:

Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Who We Are Is More Important than what We Do

Who We Are Is More Important than what We Do

What is more important: who we are or what we do? Here's how pastor Noel Jesse Heikinnen answers that question in his book Unchained:

Down through history, the predominant viewpoint ...
[ Read More ]
Biblical Wisdom on the Neurons Lining Our Gut

Biblical Wisdom on the Neurons Lining Our Gut

In the dynamic relationship between love and knowledge, head and heart, the Scriptures paint a holistic picture of the human person. It's not only our minds that God redeems, but the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Appetites | Crossroads Creative | Preaching Today Media

Appetites | Crossroads Creative

This sermon intro will help you ask your congregation the tough questions about where their appetites are. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top