illustration

Average Rating: [see ratings/reviews]

Every year the website Wall Street 24/7 runs their list of the "50 Least Powerful People in the World." This year's list included an intro that could have come straight from a typical church sermon:

Fame, fortune, and power in all its forms are glorified in American culture. Entire media networks are dedicated to covering celebrity news and gossip—and television programs that showcase the lifestyles of the rich and the famous regularly draw millions of viewers. However, power can be fleeting. Circumstances can change rapidly; fortunes can be lost overnight; and the masters of the universe today can wind up unemployable tomorrow. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of 50 well-known individuals around the world who have recently experienced a precipitous loss in stature.

The list included the following former powerful people:

Anthony Scaramucci who was fired as White House Communications Director less than two weeks after his appointment

The golfer Tiger Woods who at the time of the article had gone eight years without winning a tournament

Montgomery Moran, the former co-owner of Chipotle who stepped down after E.coli outbreaks.

Park Geun-hye, the former President of South Korea who was impeached in the spring of 2017.

Samuel Stebbins, Evan Comen, John Harrington and Michael B. Sauter, "50 Least Powerful People in the World," Wall Street 24/7 (8-7-17)