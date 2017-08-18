Sermon Illustrations

When Life Moves From 'Plan A' to 'Plan B'

When Life Moves From 'Plan A' to 'Plan B'

A special report on This American Life follows the lives of several people currently living what they unequivocally call "Plan B." Host Ira Glass expounds his thoughts on an informal poll and a seemingly universal human reality. He asked a room of hundred people to think back to the beginning of adulthood when they were first formulating a plan for their lives. He called it "Plan A," "the fate you were sure fate had in store." He then asked those who were still following this plan to raise their hands. Only one person confessed she was still living Plan A; she was 23 years old.

Jill Carattini, "Redirection," A Slice of Infinity (7-5-17)

