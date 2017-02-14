Sermon Illustrations

Youth Feel Pressured to Maintain Happiness Façade

Youth Feel Pressured to Maintain Happiness Façade

Donna Freitas in her thought-provoking book The Happiness Effect, argues that the real downside of social media is that it demands fake happiness. She writes:

Because young people feel so pressured to post happy things on social media, most of what everyone sees on social media from their peers are happy things; as a result, they often feel inferior because they aren't actually happy all the time … . students are becoming masters of appearing happy, at significant cost …. Many students have begun to see what they post (on Facebook, especially) as a chore—a homework assignment to build a happy façade.

A full 73 percent of the students she surveyed agreed this this statement: "I try always to appear positive/happy with anything attached to my real name." Only 19 percent of respondents agreed that "I am open about my emotions on social media."

Laura Vanderkam, "A Generation Living for Likes," The Wall Street Journal (2-14-17)

