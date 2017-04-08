Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

illustration

We Have Entered the New Age of Anxiety

Average Rating: Not rated [see ratings/reviews]We Have Entered the New Age of Anxiety

This past winter (2017), Sarah Fader, a 37-year-old social media consultant in Brooklyn who has generalized anxiety disorder, texted a friend in Oregon about an impending visit, and when a quick response failed to materialize, she posted on Twitter to her 16,000-plus followers. "I don't hear from my friend for a day—my thought, they don't want to be my friend anymore," she wrote, appending the hashtag #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike.

Thousands of people were soon offering up their own examples under the hashtag; some were retweeted more than 1,000 times. You might say Ms. Fader struck a nerve. "If you're a human being living in 2017 and you're not anxious," she said on the telephone, "there's something wrong with you."

Editor's Note: This same article also argues, "As depression was to the 1990s … so it seems we have entered a new Age of Anxiety … The Americans of 2017 can make a pretty strong case that they are gold medalists in the Anxiety Olympics."

Alex Williams, "Prozac Nation Is Now the United States of Xanax," New York Times (6-10-17)

Related Topics:
Filters:
References:


Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Review and Rate this Article: *

Low

High

1000 character limit

* Comments may be edited for tone and clarity.

Related Sermon Illustrations

In Uncertain Times U.S. Anxiety at All Time High

In Uncertain Times U.S. Anxiety at All Time High

The Unisys Security index surveys more than 13,000 people in 13 countries, and is considered one of the only recurring global snapshots of citizen perceptions. It measures anxiety ...

[ Read More ]
Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives

In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

I Have Overcome The World | Motion Worship | Preaching Today Media

I Have Overcome The World | Motion Worship

This short film depicts the anxiety and hurry of life with motion time lapse footage of people and traffic in a variety of settings. We hear the voice of God, who sees his children in their stressful and busy lives. Halfway through, everything slows down, and we hear constant scripture verses (Psalms, Proverbs, Colossians, Romans) about God&apos;s provision, protection, and love, with a call to be still and depend on him. The film&apos;s title and ending are based on John 16. [ Read More ]
Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury | Preaching Today Media

Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury

It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.