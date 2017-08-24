Paul McCartney Still Has Something to Prove
In an interview with Esquire Magazine, former Beatles star Paul McCartney, now aged 75 (as of 2017), was asked if he felt that he still had something to prove. McCartney responded:
Yeah, all the time. And it is a silly feeling. And I do actually sometimes ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In his new film, A Hologram for the King, Tom Hanks plays a middle-aged American businessman who is sent to Saudi Arabia, where the king is planning to build a new city in the middle ...
[ Read More
]
Actress Viola Davis, the star of How to Get Away With Murder, recently commented in AARP: "The work of acting is fantastic, but being a celebrity sometimes makes me tense and anxious. ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This unique resource allows the user the ability to compile their own personalized and seamless set straight from their computer for Secret Place.
[ Read More
]
How much is too much? Sometimes we are so driven to be better and to do better that it changes who we are. When is enough? What are your priorities? This video is fun and light, but has a good message about making sure we are focused on the right things.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments