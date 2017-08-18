Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

'Don't Believe in God? Many Try U.F.O.s'

'Don't Believe in God? Many Try U.F.O.s'

Are Americans becoming less religious? It depends on what you mean by "religious." According to an article in the New York Times, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that the "religious mind" is still very much alive. The article notes:

Consider that roughly ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

Scientist Has Faith in Aliens but Not God

In a popular interview posted on YouTube, scientist Leonard Mlodinow, who co-authored The Grand Design with Stephen Hawking, declared, "Science shows that God is not necessary to explain ...

[ Read More ]
Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Atheist Finds Christ through Christians and Science

Sarah Salviander is research scientist in the field of astrophysics. A lifelong atheist, Sarah became a theist as an undergraduate physics student, when she came to believe that the ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.