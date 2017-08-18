Sermon Illustrations
'Don't Believe in God? Many Try U.F.O.s'
Are Americans becoming less religious? It depends on what you mean by "religious." According to an article in the New York Times, there's plenty of evidence to suggest that the "religious mind" is still very much alive. The article notes:
Consider that roughly ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments