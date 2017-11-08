When Suffering, Find Empathy in the Cross

Related Sermon Illustrations

Jesus Shares the Depths of Our Darkest Times In Jeffrey Eugenides's novel The Marriage Plot, the character Mitchell moves to India as a young man to volunteer. After a couple of weeks, he is faced with a man who has massively ... [ Read More ]

The Koran and the Bible on "God's Wounds" In his book If I Were God I'd End All Pain, John Dickson recalls speaking on the theme "The wounds of God" at a university campus. After his speech, the chairperson asked the audience ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Sacrifice | Motion Worship This powerful short film is designed for Lent & Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]

All The Poor And Powerless Video Worship Song Track with Lyrics | All Sons & Daughters Featuring the original master recording by All Sons & Daughters from the album Brokenness Aside <br><br> iWorship Visual Worship Trax combine today's most powerful worship songs with inspiring graphics and lyrics to provide an excellent worship resource for growing churches and home groups. <br><br> Includes 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance. [ Read More ]

More videos