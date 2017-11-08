When Suffering, Find Empathy in the Cross
This does not mean that we always get a simple, satisfying answer to all of our questions about suffering. In a 2014 testimony about his experience with a debilitating disease, former Wheaton College Provost Stan Jones provided a helpful perspective ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In Jeffrey Eugenides's novel The Marriage Plot, the character Mitchell moves to India as a young man to volunteer. After a couple of weeks, he is faced with a man who has massively ...
[ Read More
]
In his book If I Were God I'd End All Pain, John Dickson recalls speaking on the theme "The wounds of God" at a university campus. After his speech, the chairperson asked the audience ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
This powerful short film is designed for Lent & Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God.
[ Read More
]
Featuring the original master recording by All Sons & Daughters from the album Brokenness Aside <br><br> iWorship Visual Worship Trax combine today's most powerful worship songs with inspiring graphics and lyrics to provide an excellent worship resource for growing churches and home groups. <br><br> Includes 3 stand-alone song movies in original stereo audio, split-trax and click-trax versions. Perfect for use with your worship team or for solo performance.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments