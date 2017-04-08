Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Old Trees don't Get Taller, They Bulk Up like a Bodybuilder

Old Trees don't Get Taller, They Bulk Up like a Bodybuilder

Old trees may not grow taller every year, but they do keep bulking up—like a human bodybuilder. That's the summary of recent research into the life of trees. An article on NPR recently summarized this recent research into the life of trees:

Once trees reach a certain height, ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

God Uses the Young but Saves His Best Work for the Mature

God Uses the Young but Saves His Best Work for the Mature

Os Guinness argues that God can use and has used people in their youth, but God also has accomplished some of his best work through people more advanced in life experience:

It is said ...
[ Read More ]
Writers and TV Shows Reveal Pain of Aging

Writers and TV Shows Reveal Pain of Aging

In 1975, a 63-year-old Elizabeth Bishop wrote to her long-time friend and fellow poet Robert Lowell, who was then 58 and just two years from his death. "I'm going to be very impertinent ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

Aging Rockers | Rockshow Comedy | Preaching Today Media

Aging Rockers | Rockshow Comedy

A humorous song about popular aging rockers. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.