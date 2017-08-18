Pro Basketball's Greatest Failure

He's been called the biggest bust in the history of the NBA. Darko Milicic, a largely unknown player from Serbia, was chosen second in the 2003 NBA Draft—right after LeBron James, and before NBA All-Stars Carmelo Anthony and Chris Wade. Imagine carrying that burden—Biggest Failure of All Time—everywhere you go, forever.

Darko never developed his talent. For his entire career in ...