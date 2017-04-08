Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

Closing Your Eyes doesn't Hide the Truth

Closing Your Eyes doesn't Hide the Truth

Former Maryland poet laureate Lucille Clifton wrote a poem in which she pictures herself trying to keep her eyes closed, ignoring the truth. But then she finishes the poem with a voice telling her, "You might as well answer the door, my child, the truth ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

World's Greatest Liar

Beginning in 1923, a pub in the tiny Scottish village of Daltry hosted an annual liar's contest. In the first eight years of the contest, Fraser Patrick McInnon won the title all eight ...

[ Read More ]

"Thank You For Smoking": Father Teaches Son About Moral Flexibility

Thank You For Smoking is about the shameless tactics of pro-cigarette lobbyists and their efforts to both protect and promote the tobacco industry.

Lobbyist Nick Naylor (Aaron Eckhart) ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

There are currently no related videos.

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.