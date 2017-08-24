Sermon Illustrations

Home > Sermon Illustrations

'When I Died': 22 Year Old Fitness Intern Shares Her Story

'When I Died': 22 Year Old Fitness Intern Shares Her Story

It's not every day you hear a story starting with "when I died," but that's how 22-year-old Amber Moloney remembers February 6th. Moloney, a university senior studying exercise science, was one of three fitness interns at Hilton Head Health this semester. And just like every other day the interns (Moloney, Audra Weis, and Shane Wilson) went through their daily routine, leading fitness classes before working out together before ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Relentlessly Undermining Work of Christ

Jesus relentlessly undermines all that is not god to make room for the God who has redeemed our hearts.

[ Read More ]

Christ Demands Our All

Christ says, "Give me all. I don't want so much of your time and so much of your money and so much of your work: I want you. I have not come to torment your natural self, but to kill ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations

Related videos

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine | Preaching Today Media

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine

In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ Read More ]
My Year | Hyper Pixels Media | Preaching Today Media

My Year | Hyper Pixels Media

The start of a new year can be an exciting time, as we think about all the amazing plans that God has in store for His people. Use this new year’s mini-movie to encourage your church to renew their commitment to Christ and His plans. The upbeat song featured in this new years video is titled “This Is My Year” and is performed by Tim McMorris. [ Read More ]

More videos

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.