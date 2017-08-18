Sermon Illustrations

Millennials Are Choosing Pizza, Push-Ups, and Video Games Over Church

The New York Post recently stated, "Millennials Are Choosing Pizza, Push-Ups and Video Games Over Church." The article quoted a NYU professor who said, "They were raised to think for themselves. Millennials are skeptical of authority, including religious institutions." The article highlighted a number of stories of about this ...

