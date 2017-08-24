International Justice Mission's Prayer Priority

Related Sermon Illustrations

Christians Too Busy for God In data collected from over 20,000 Christians in 139 countries (though mostly in America) and between the ages of 15 and 88, The Obstacles to Growth Survey found that, on average, ...

Business Venture Teaches Woman That Nothing Can Be Done Apart from Christ Nearly seven years ago, I started a business. I prayed diligently about the decision and sensed God's confirmation to move forward. Because of my inexperience in retail operations, ...

Priorities | Bed Head Media An example of how the busyness of the family schedule and life's growing to-do's can pile up and distract a marriage. A husband's plea to reconnect and make their marriage a priority.

Easy Resolutions | Big Pie Publishing What if this year we all made a resolution to give up and let go instead of taking charge and trying harder? While these New Year's resolutions may not be as easy as they appear at first glance, they will lead to a life of peace and contentment while challenging a cultural epidemic of driven busyness.

