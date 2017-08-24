International Justice Mission's Prayer Priority
The Christian human rights group International Justice Mission (IJM) sets a powerful example of weaving habits of prayer into their daily practices. Every staff member spends the first 30 minutes of the workday in silence—for prayer, meditation, ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In data collected from over 20,000 Christians in 139 countries (though mostly in America) and between the ages of 15 and 88, The Obstacles to Growth Survey found that, on average, ...
[ Read More
]
Nearly seven years ago, I started a business. I prayed diligently about the decision and sensed God's confirmation to move forward. Because of my inexperience in retail operations, ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
An example of how the busyness of the family schedule and life’s growing to-do’s can pile up and distract a marriage. A husband’s plea to reconnect and make their marriage a priority.
[ Read More
]
What if this year we all made a resolution to give up and let go instead of taking charge and trying harder? While these New Year's resolutions may not be as easy as they appear at first glance, they will lead to a life of peace and contentment while challenging a cultural epidemic of driven busyness.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments