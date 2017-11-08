Police Officer Helps Four-Year-Old Inspect Home for 'Monsters'

Related Sermon Illustrations

Fear Narrows the Circle of Our Lives In 1975, Roger Hart conducted a study on where children felt safe to play. He focused on 86 children between the ages of three to twelve in a small town in Vermont. Hart would follow ... [ Read More ]

In Our Loneliness God Turns His Face Toward Us Dallas Willard (who lost his mom as a young child) writes of a little boy whose mom had died. He was especially sad and lonely at night. He would come into his father's room and ask ... [ Read More ]

Thankful In All Circumstances | RamFaith Films In the season of Thanksgiving, Pastor Gary Clark shares a personal story of how he and his wife were challenged to be thankful when an unexpected blessing came into their lives. Be challenged to be truly thankful in all circumstances. [ Read More ]

