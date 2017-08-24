German Police Hunt for Chocolate Thieves
"Anyone offered large quantities [of chocolate] via unconventional channels should report it to the police immediately." That's a real statement given by real police in Germany recently, after a truck's refrigerated trailer—filled with more than 20 tons of Nutella, Kinder candy, and more—was ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
In 2006, a Russian man named Vladimir Villisov specially designed his own coffin to accommodate his vast collection of pornography. "The girls in those magazines have been my companions ...
[ Read More
]
Around 1970, Walter Mischel launched a classic experiment. He left a succession of 4-year-olds in a room with a bell and a marshmallow. If they rang the bell, he would come back and ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Carl Thomas shares his story of a 20-year porn addiction and how, through God’s grace, he was set free. Hear the miraculous story of how God took a life of addiction and turned it for good.
[ Read More
]
A newlywed wife discovers her husband's addiction to pornography. The two of them discuss its damaging effects on their relationship and how to move forward.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments