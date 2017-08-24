German Police Hunt for Chocolate Thieves

Related Sermon Illustrations

Man's Coffin Designed for Pornography In 2006, a Russian man named Vladimir Villisov specially designed his own coffin to accommodate his vast collection of pornography. "The girls in those magazines have been my companions ... [ Read More ]

Children Who Can Delay Gratification Become More Successful Around 1970, Walter Mischel launched a classic experiment. He left a succession of 4-year-olds in a room with a bell and a marshmallow. If they rang the bell, he would come back and ... [ Read More ]

Porn Free | RamFaith Films Carl Thomas shares his story of a 20-year porn addiction and how, through God’s grace, he was set free. Hear the miraculous story of how God took a life of addiction and turned it for good. [ Read More ]

Addict | Bed Head Media A newlywed wife discovers her husband's addiction to pornography. The two of them discuss its damaging effects on their relationship and how to move forward. [ Read More ]

