High-Tech Security Robot Falls down Stairs and into Fountain
One of the internet's more recent victims of notoriety was not a person, animal, or airline—but rather a security robot.
The K5 Autonomous Data Machine—which is "five feet tall, weighs 300 pounds, and can travel up to 3 miles per hour," according to the New York Times—contains tools to help law enforcement and security officers at places ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
Many of us act as if repentance is a matter of the will. [But] we can't "will" ourselves into change. We can't "will" ourselves into feeling contrition or remorse. Repentance isn't ...
[ Read More
]
When asked by GQ magazine about the best advice he has to offer, actor Nick Nolte said,
This is going to sound strange, but my best advice is to accept losing. It's the grandest thing ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations
Related videos
Mothers are wonderful, but not by accident. They protect, comfort, guide, discipline, and love in the same way that God cares for each of His children. By His design, we can the beauty of God through the beauty of a mother. This Mother’s Day, celebrate and honor the moms in your congregation. This inspirational Mother’s Day mini-movie will encourage the amazing women in your church.
[ Read More
]
To “stumble upon something” is to find it through no effort of our own. It’s an accident. In reality, that “something” finds us. Jesus says this is very similar to how the kingdom of God operates in this world. We don’t find it. It finds us. This is the image Jesus paints in the parable of the Hidden Treasure. In this video a man is out buying antique music boxes and “stumbles upon” a box of superior value. The box played a crucial role in his childhood and has great sentimental value to him and the man will pay whatever it takes to get it.
[ Read More
]
More videos
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments