Conquering Yosemite's Impossible El Capitan Required New Levels Of Perseverance
On January 14, 2015, after nearly three weeks of exhausting and relentless climbing, Kevin Jorgeson and Tommy Caldwell reached the top of the El Capitan rock formation in Yosemite National Park. They made history as the first people to free climb the sheer Dawn Wall—climbing without aids, using ropes only to secure themselves when they inevitably and repeatedly fell. At three ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
One of the greatest Christian leaders of the last century was John R. W. Stott, rector of All Souls Langham Place in London and a peerless preacher, Bible teacher, evangelist, author, ...
[ Read More
]
A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician.
[ Read More
]
The start of a new year can be an exciting time, as we think about all the amazing plans that God has in store for His people. Use this new year’s mini-movie to encourage your church to renew their commitment to Christ and His plans. The upbeat song featured in this new years video is titled “This Is My Year” and is performed by Tim McMorris.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments