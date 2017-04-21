Conquering Yosemite's Impossible El Capitan Required New Levels Of Perseverance

Related Sermon Illustrations

John Stott's Dying Wish One of the greatest Christian leaders of the last century was John R. W. Stott, rector of All Souls Langham Place in London and a peerless preacher, Bible teacher, evangelist, author, ... [ Read More ]

12-Year-Old Girl 'Accidentally' Runs Half Marathon A 12-year-old girl accidentally ran a half marathon after signing up for a family-friendly 5K run. LeeAdianez Rodríguez-Espada, a 12-year-old student from New York, was worried ... [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Mustard Seed | Stewart Redwine In the age of the internet we’re all aware of how the simplest ideas can go “viral” and spread across the globe in a matter of hours. Or how one small decision, to turn left instead of right, can alter the course of a person’s life. Even the massive redwood tree begins as a small seed. In this video a father sees enormous potential in his son. However, he knows that without time and commitment, this potential will go unfulfilled. And when his son faces adversity, he has to draw from his father’s encouragement to propel him to persevere as a musician. [ Read More ]

My Year | Hyper Pixels Media The start of a new year can be an exciting time, as we think about all the amazing plans that God has in store for His people. Use this new year’s mini-movie to encourage your church to renew their commitment to Christ and His plans. The upbeat song featured in this new years video is titled “This Is My Year” and is performed by Tim McMorris. [ Read More ]

