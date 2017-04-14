Sermon Illustrations

Actress Scarlet Johansson Says Monogamy Is Not Natural

Actress Scarlet Johansson Says Monogamy Is Not Natural

After separating from her second husband, the actress Scarlet Johansson expressed her doubts about marriage. "I think the idea is romantic; it's a beautiful idea," she said, "[but] I don't think it's natural to be a monogamous person. It's a lot of work."

