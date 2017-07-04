Are We Enslaved to the Internet?
New York Times writer Ross Douthat wrote an article warning people about what he called "the real threat to the human future." What is it? Douthat explains: "the one in your pocket or on your desk, the one you might be reading this column on right now." Douthat explains:
Search your feelings, you know it to be true: You ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
How do Silicon Valley tech gurus design a successful app, an app that will hook consumers and then keep them hooked so they keep coming back to the app? Some app designers call this ...
[ Read More
]
At 11:50 P.M. on April 30th, 2012 technology writer Paul Miller started his yearlong commitment to live without any contact with the internet. So he unplugged his Ethernet cable, shut ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
How do you recover from the guilt and shame of your past? Meet James, a man whose 20 years of heroin addiction destroyed everything he had, giving up his family and possessions for the street. Today, James has entered a new reality. “We have to be in relationships. We have to answer the hard questions,” says James. “That’s how we grow.” Watch as James enters a Christ-centered recovery community, and through surrendering he discovers the true source of forgiveness and restoration.
[ Read More
]
This outreach-focused sermon illustration mini-movie depicts a wide variety of people struggling alone with difficult situations, with motion tracked text telling their stories. In the second half, their lives are transformed by someone who reached out to them. This powerful piece tackles themes of mentorship, small groups, recovery, addiction, and evangelism.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments