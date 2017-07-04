Are We Enslaved to the Internet?

Related Sermon Illustrations

App Designer Explains How We Get Hooked How do Silicon Valley tech gurus design a successful app, an app that will hook consumers and then keep them hooked so they keep coming back to the app? Some app designers call this ... [ Read More ]

Writer Can't Blame the Internet for His Problems At 11:50 P.M. on April 30th, 2012 technology writer Paul Miller started his yearlong commitment to live without any contact with the internet. So he unplugged his Ethernet cable, shut ... [ Read More ]

Deidox James | Deidox How do you recover from the guilt and shame of your past? Meet James, a man whose 20 years of heroin addiction destroyed everything he had, giving up his family and possessions for the street. Today, James has entered a new reality. “We have to be in relationships. We have to answer the hard questions,” says James. “That’s how we grow.” Watch as James enters a Christ-centered recovery community, and through surrendering he discovers the true source of forgiveness and restoration. [ Read More ]

Change The Story | Motion Worship This outreach-focused sermon illustration mini-movie depicts a wide variety of people struggling alone with difficult situations, with motion tracked text telling their stories. In the second half, their lives are transformed by someone who reached out to them. This powerful piece tackles themes of mentorship, small groups, recovery, addiction, and evangelism. [ Read More ]

