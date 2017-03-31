What Happens When Parents are Rude in the Hospital?

Related Sermon Illustrations

How to Live the Gospel: A Lesson from Tim Keller Pastor Scott Sauls from Nashville spent five years working with Pastor Tim Keller at New York City's Redeemer Presbyterian Church. Sauls writes that there are many ways that he saw ... [ Read More ]

Confronting the Addiction of Harmful Words Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, author of Words That Hurt, Words That Heal, has lectured throughout this country on the powerful, and often negative, impact of words. He often asks audiences ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Christ In Crisis | Caleb Price Productions A young girl is fearing the worst when she gets a phone call that delivers devastating news. She wants to blame God, but in the moment of anger, Christ meets her right where she’s at, delivering the ultimate comfort that only comes from God the Father. [ Read More ]

99 Balloons | Igniter Media Eliot was born with an undeveloped lung, a heart with a hole in it and DNA that placed faulty information into each and every cell of his body. However, that could not stop the living God from proclaiming Himself through this boy who never uttered a word. [ Read More ]

More videos ...