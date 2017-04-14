Heartbreak Looks Like Drug Withdrawal in the Brain

Related Sermon Illustrations

Every Person Has Experienced Heartache I don't think any of us get off this planet without suffering enormously. And one of the chief ways we suffer is by loving people who are incredibly limited by the fact that they're ... [ Read More ]

Story About a Man Whose Dreams Shattered Tennessee Williams's short story "Something by Tolstoi," tells the story of Jacob Brodsky, a shy Russian Jew who runs his father's bookshop. Jacob's dream ... [ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Jesus Arrested In The Garden | Nathan VonMinden A short animated film with a dark tone about Jesus' betrayal and arrest in the garden. This is a good way to set up a sermon on betrayal, the resurrection, Easter, or Palm Sunday. [ Read More ]

The Betrayal | Vision Video Inc. At the last supper, the same hand that reaches for the bread with Jesus is the same hand that earlier had received 30 pieces of silver to betray him. [ Read More ]

More videos ...