Sermon Illustrations
Can Salted Doorknobs Prevent Superbug Infections?
Who knew that there might be a powerful ally in the modern battle against infectious disease—old-fashioned salt? A recent article from The Atlantic highlights this simple power of salt:
Over the last millennium, salt has undergone a major status shift, from exotic delicacy that drove humans to war, to kitchen condiment taken so for granted that 90 percent of Americans ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments