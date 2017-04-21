The Busier You Are, the More You Need Quiet Time
Recent studies are showing that taking time for silence restores the nervous system, helps sustain energy, and conditions our minds to be more adaptive and responsive to the complex environments in which so many of us now live, work, and lead. Duke Medical School's Imke Kirste recently found that ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Related Sermon Illustrations
There is a pervasive form of contemporary violence. The rush and pressures of modern life are a form of its innate violence. To allow oneself to be carried away by a multitude of conflicting ...
[ Read More
]
We can't stop talking about time. It seeps its way into nearly every conversation. According to the editors of the Concise Oxford Dictionary, time is the most frequently used noun ...
[ Read More
]
More Sermon illustrations ...
Related videos
It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord.
[ Read More
]
An animation based video that goes through Matthew 6:25-33, where Jesus is teaching his Sermon on the Mount, and he discusses anxiety.
[ Read More
]
More videos ...
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments