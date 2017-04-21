Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Busier You Are, the More You Need Quiet Time

The Busier You Are, the More You Need Quiet Time

Recent studies are showing that taking time for silence restores the nervous system, helps sustain energy, and conditions our minds to be more adaptive and responsive to the complex environments in which so many of us now live, work, and lead. Duke Medical School's Imke Kirste recently found that ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

The Rush and Pressure of Modern Life

The Rush and Pressure of Modern Life

There is a pervasive form of contemporary violence. The rush and pressures of modern life are a form of its innate violence. To allow oneself to be carried away by a multitude of conflicting ...

[ Read More ]
Book Titles Reveal Our Time Obsession

Book Titles Reveal Our Time Obsession

We can't stop talking about time. It seeps its way into nearly every conversation. According to the editors of the Concise Oxford Dictionary, time is the most frequently used noun ...

[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury | Preaching Today Media

Just Wait Call To Worship | Patchdrury

It’s hard for some people to walk into church for the first time. It’s hard for some people to walk in for the 100th time. This video will communicate your desire for people to enter without anxiety, with no fear of judgement, and wait to hear from the Lord. [ Read More ]
Anxiety | Grave Garden | Preaching Today Media

Anxiety | Grave Garden

An animation based video that goes through Matthew 6:25-33, where Jesus is teaching his Sermon on the Mount, and he discusses anxiety. [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.