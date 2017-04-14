Sermon Illustrations

Home > Find Sermon Illustrations

The Most Powerful Education System Ever Known

The Most Powerful Education System Ever Known

Todd Gitlin, one of the leading thinkers on media and our lives, recently said this: "The torrent of images, songs, and stories streaming has become our familiar world." This "torrent" determines what we see and what we don't, what we think about and what never enters our ...

sermon illustration Preview

This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.

To continue reading:



Rating & Reviews

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Please to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.

Related Sermon Illustrations

Children Prefer Food Covered in McDonald's Wrapper

Children Prefer Food Covered in McDonald's Wrapper

In a study included in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine children were shown to overwhelmingly prefer the taste of food that comes in McDonald's wrappers. The study ...

[ Read More ]

Campus Counselor Shares Professional Frustrations

In the 2006 book Unprotected, an anonymous campus psychiatrist writes:

Radical politics pervades my profession, and common sense has vanished. Dangerous behaviors are a personal choice; ...
[ Read More ]

More Sermon illustrations ...

Related videos

Steelehouse 10 Commandments #7 | Steelehouse Media Group | Preaching Today Media

Steelehouse 10 Commandments #7 | Steelehouse Media Group

21st century people grapple with the timeless laws of God&apos;s universe known as the Ten Commandments. This is the seventh commandment &quot;You shall not commit adultery.&quot; [ Read More ]

More videos ...

Print this pageShopping CartHelpMy Account
Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.