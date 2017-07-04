Scientific Studies on the Consequences of Secrets

Related Sermon Illustrations

"Where the Heart Is": The Pain of Regret Where the Heart Is tells the story of Novalee, a pregnant teen, abandoned in a Wal-Mart by her boyfriend. She finds herself on her own, but tries to make a good life for her baby daughter. ... [ Read More ]

Football Player Can't Forget the Ball He Dropped Noble Doss dropped the ball. One ball. One pass. One mistake. In 1941, he let one fall. And it's haunted him ever since. "I cost us a national championship," he says. The University ... [ Read More ]

Together | Soul Refinery Teamwork. Community. Accountability. Service. There is no "I" in team. This video, using powerful narration against visuals of team sports, illustrates the importance of living life together -- and working together to further God's kingdom. This video has versatility, and can be used for recruiting volunteers, signing up for community groups and small group Bible studies, seeking out trusted accountability partners, church membership, and teachings related to strengthening the body of Christ. [ Read More ]

It Starts With Me | ChurchStuf There are lots of distractions and wrong turns that can land you “lost” in life. You are ultimately responsible for your journey, your health and your faith… no one else. Spiritual health begins with reflection on your route, where you are and where you’re headed. [ Read More ]

