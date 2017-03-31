Jesus Shares the Depths of Our Darkest Times

Related Sermon Illustrations

50 Least Powerful People in the World The website Wall Street 24/7 recently posted their latest list of the "Least Powerful People in the World." The list tracks what they call the top 50 "well-known individuals around ... [ Read More ]

The Koran and the Bible on "God's Wounds" In his book If I Were God I'd End All Pain, John Dickson recalls speaking on the theme "The wounds of God" at a university campus. After his speech, the chairperson asked the audience ... [ Read More ]

Sacrifice | Motion Worship This powerful short film is designed for Lent & Ash Wednesday, featuring drifting ash and distressed textures. The text describes our broken condition, striving against sin, fear, and insecurity. It points to Christ who spent time fasting in the desert, and suggests that this act of sacrifice can heal us in seasons of struggle. In the end, our brokenness shatters revealing gold, forged by the power of God. [ Read More ]

The Parable Of The Two Debtors | Stewart Redwine We all have the tendency to view our sins as indicative of run-of-the-mill brokenness—and the sins of others as somehow dastardly and insidious. We may even feel entitled to the forgiveness we have experienced. Jesus tells a short parable about this penchant to lose perspective. This video is modern adaptation of the Parable of the Two Debtors. [ Read More ]

