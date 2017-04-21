Sermon Illustrations
Americans Perceive Overworked People as Having High Status
Taking the afternoon off for a round of golf or enjoying a beach holiday in a five-star resort were once signs of having "made it." But according to a new study from researchers at Harvard, Americans increasingly perceive busy and overworked people as having high status.
The study relied on a number of experiments. First, the researchers combed through social media posts by celebrities and found ...
sermon illustration Preview
This sermon illustration is available to PreachingToday.com subscribers only.
To continue reading:
Log In- or -Start 30-Day Trial
Please log in to rate and review this sermon illustration. Or subscribe now for full access.
Rating & Reviews
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments