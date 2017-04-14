Horses Know How to Ask Humans for Help

Related Sermon Illustrations

Petitions That Honor Our King Travel back 200 years in Christian history to John Newton, the slave-trader-turned-pastor and hymn writer. He would receive almost unbelievable answers to his prayers because he believed ... [ Read More ]

Tim Keller on His Rediscovery of Prayer In the second half of my adult life, I discovered prayer. I had to. In the fall of 1999, I taught a Bible study course on the Psalms. It became clear to me that I was barely scratching ... [ Read More ]

A Prayer For America | Freebridge Media We live in a nation which has slowly fallen away from the faith on which it was founded. A nation in desperate need of God and his healing hand. It’s time this great nation remembered that it’s independence is found in its dependence on God. [ Read More ]

Dependence (A Prayer For Our Nation) | Freebridge Media We live in a Nation which has slowly forgotten the principles on which it was founded. We have lost our foundation of faith. We enjoy living in freedom, but have lost sight of where that freedom comes from. Our prayer today is for our Nation to return to its roots. Our hope is for America to remember its dependence on God. [ Read More ]

